Brokerages Set Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target at $61.57

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

ARCH traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Arch Coal has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

