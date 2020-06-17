Brokerages Set RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $41.29

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $970.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.34. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

