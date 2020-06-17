Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $44.49

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ST traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

