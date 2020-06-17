Bruce & Co. Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 1,105,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,866,640. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

