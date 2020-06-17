Bruce & Co. Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,995. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.