Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

CF stock opened at C$5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.06.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.