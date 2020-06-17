Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.84. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 438,538 shares traded.
Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The stock has a market cap of $530.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
