Capital Counsel LLC NY Acquires 300 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.95. The stock had a trading volume of 347,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,194. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.87.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

