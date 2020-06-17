Capital Innovations LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Innovations LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 30.7% of Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 124.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,665,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 12,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 574.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,492. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 633,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

