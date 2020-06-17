Capital Innovations LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Capital Innovations LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. BRF comprises approximately 7.8% of Capital Innovations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,317 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRF by 419.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,250,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,172 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

BRFS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 179,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

