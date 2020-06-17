Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Sells $147,300.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $10,174.50.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 612,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

