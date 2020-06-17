Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $123.25. 493,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,936. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

