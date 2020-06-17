Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $177.82

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $177.82 and traded as low as $145.80. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $149.20, with a volume of 481,259 shares.

CAML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.67 ($3.52).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Nick Clarke bought 36,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($63,624.18).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

