Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Hall Kathryn A.’s 9th Largest Position

Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.3% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,995. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

