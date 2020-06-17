Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

CHTR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,715. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

