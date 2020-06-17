Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,013 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,767,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,642. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

