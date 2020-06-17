Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,821 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Chevron by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. 274,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

