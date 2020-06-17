Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $3,407,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $878.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,022.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,224. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,087.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $976.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

