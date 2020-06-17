Christopher K. Kramer Sells 1,488 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. 2,014,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $205.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

