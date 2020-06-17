CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 213,635 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 162.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $51,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $162.31. 329,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,316,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.