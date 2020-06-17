CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390,521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 265,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

