CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 661,444 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 18,775,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,959,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

