CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,074 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 9,136,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,605,244. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.