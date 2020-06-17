CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $27.85 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 353,639 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.25. The stock had a trading volume of 385,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.