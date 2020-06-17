CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,699 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $93,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

CSCO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,353,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

