CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,385 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CSX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.48. 121,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

