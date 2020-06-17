CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 17,525 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.70. The stock had a trading volume of 259,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,796. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.77 and a 200 day moving average of $303.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

