CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 29,551 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,551 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.45. 8,343,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. The company has a market cap of $567.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.11. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

