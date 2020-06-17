CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 346,504 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 346,504 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $160,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,416. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $236.30. 16,172,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,021,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.03 and its 200-day moving average is $200.44. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $663.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

