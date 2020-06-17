CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 825,402 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,402 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $84,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,440,000 after buying an additional 244,532 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 721.0% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 116,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 102,655 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 300,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a market cap of $288.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

