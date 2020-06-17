Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,153,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 9,269,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

