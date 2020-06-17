Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after buying an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 21,097,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,327,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

