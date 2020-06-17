Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.95.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 479,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,952. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 86,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.