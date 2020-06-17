CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,187,724 shares during the quarter. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH makes up 5.4% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned about 3.29% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 2,307,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.10. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.