Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $107,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

