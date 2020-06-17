Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $441,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,130,695 shares of company stock worth $157,025,057 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 483,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

