Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.
Shares of GLV stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.90.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
