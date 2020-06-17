Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

