Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CFO Sells $1,312,314.57 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,499.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.67. 156,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,776. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

