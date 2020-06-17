Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1,508.00. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,476.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,373.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,637.10.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 42.2085245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSU. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1,621.00 price target (up from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

