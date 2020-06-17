Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CZZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 10,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

