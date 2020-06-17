Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $260.43 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

