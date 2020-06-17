Cota Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,789 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up about 8.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zendesk worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $203,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $2,071,860.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,633 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.34. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

