Cota Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cota Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,213 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises 10.2% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diker Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 106.6% during the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 268,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,288 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $3,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $7,929,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,592,088.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,358.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 678,660 shares of company stock valued at $32,409,145. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 1,641,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

