Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.71% of Envestnet worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -667.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

