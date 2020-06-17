Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Crowdstrike worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $84,587,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $82,796,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $81,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,675.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,679,758 shares of company stock valued at $711,452,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,299. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.36. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

