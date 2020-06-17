CTS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

CTS has increased its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years. CTS has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

CTS stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. CTS has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. CTS had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

