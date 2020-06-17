Dana Rao Sells 2,025 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $413.49. 2,026,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $411.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.