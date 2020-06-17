Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,810,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $27,051,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,417.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,449,333 shares of company stock worth $131,245,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 4,907,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,986. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.40. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

