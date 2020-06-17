Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $7.98. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

