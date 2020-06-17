Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dollar General by 308.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after acquiring an additional 890,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.87. 121,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,250. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.